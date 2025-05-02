Menu

Fire

1 dead in rural Manitoba house fire: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 2, 2025 2:27 pm
1 min read
A 38-year-old man is dead after a house fire in the RM of Clanwilliam-Erickson, Manitoba RCMP say.

Mounties and local firefighters were called to the scene around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Once the blaze was extinguished, the man was found dead inside.

Autopsy results confirmed the man died due to the fire, the cause of which has yet to be determined.

RCMP from the Yellowhead and Dauphin detachments, along with the Office of the Fire Commissioner, continue to investigate.

