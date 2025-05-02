1 dead in rural Manitoba house fire: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A 38-year-old man is dead after a house fire in the RM of Clanwilliam-Erickson, Manitoba RCMP say.

Mounties and local firefighters were called to the scene around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Once the blaze was extinguished, the man was found dead inside.

Autopsy results confirmed the man died due to the fire, the cause of which has yet to be determined.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

RCMP from the Yellowhead and Dauphin detachments, along with the Office of the Fire Commissioner, continue to investigate.