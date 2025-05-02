Sean Monahan named Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy finalist, along with Fleury, Landeskog

Send this page to someone via email

Sean Monahan of the Columbus Blue Jackets, Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and forward Gabriel Landeskog of the Colorado Avalanche were named the finalists for the NHL’s Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy on Friday.

Voting was conducted by the local chapters of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. The award is presented annually to the player who best exemplifies perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

Fleury posted a 14-9-1 record and 2.93 goals-against average in 26 games this season, his 21st in the NHL. The 40-year-old ranks second all-time in wins (575), games (1,051), starts (1,017) and minutes played (over 60,000).

Landeskog capped a long road back when he made his AHL debut April 11 on a conditioning assignment with the Colorado Eagles. The 32-year-old Colorado captain hadn’t played since June 26, 2022, due to a serious knee injury that forced him to miss the entire 2023-24 season and 2024-25 regular campaign.

View image in full screen Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog stretches before the first period of Game 3 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series against the Dallas Stars Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Denver. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Monahan signed with Columbus on July 1, 2024 to reunite with Johnny Gaudreau after the two were teammates for nine seasons with the Calgary Flames. However, that tragically never transpired as Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were killed in August when they were struck by a vehicle while cycling.

Monahan tied for third in Blue Jackets scoring with 57 points.

2:00 ‘He was everything’: Gaudreau brothers tearfully mourned at funeral

A $2,500 grant from the PHWA is awarded annually to the Bill Masterton Scholarship Fund, based in Bloomington, Minn., in the name of the Masterton Trophy winner.