Sports

Sean Monahan named Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy finalist, along with Fleury, Landeskog

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 2, 2025 1:04 pm
1 min read
Columbus Blue Jackets players, including Sean Monahan wear helmet stickers and patches honouring Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. View image in full screen
Columbus Blue Jackets players, including Sean Monahan wear helmet stickers and patches honouring Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. AP Photo/Jay LaPrete
Sean Monahan of the Columbus Blue Jackets, Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury and forward Gabriel Landeskog of the Colorado Avalanche were named the finalists for the NHL’s Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy on Friday.

Voting was conducted by the local chapters of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. The award is presented annually to the player who best exemplifies perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

Fleury posted a 14-9-1 record and 2.93 goals-against average in 26 games this season, his 21st in the NHL. The 40-year-old ranks second all-time in wins (575), games (1,051), starts (1,017) and minutes played (over 60,000).

Landeskog capped a long road back when he made his AHL debut April 11 on a conditioning assignment with the Colorado Eagles. The 32-year-old Colorado captain hadn’t played since June 26, 2022, due to a serious knee injury that forced him to miss the entire 2023-24 season and 2024-25 regular campaign.

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog stretches before the first period of Game 3 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series against the Dallas Stars Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Denver. View image in full screen
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog stretches before the first period of Game 3 of an NHL first-round hockey playoff series against the Dallas Stars Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Denver. AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Monahan signed with Columbus on July 1, 2024 to reunite with Johnny Gaudreau after the two were teammates for nine seasons with the Calgary Flames. However, that tragically never transpired as Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were killed in August when they were struck by a vehicle while cycling.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
Monahan tied for third in Blue Jackets scoring with 57 points.

‘He was everything’: Gaudreau brothers tearfully mourned at funeral

A $2,500 grant from the PHWA is awarded annually to the Bill Masterton Scholarship Fund, based in Bloomington, Minn., in the name of the Masterton Trophy winner.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

