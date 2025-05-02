Menu

Crime

Montreal brothers plead guilty after keeping woman’s body on couch for six months

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 2, 2025 12:16 pm
1 min read
Two Montreal men have pleaded guilty to committing an indignity to a body after admitting they left the remains of an Indigenous woman on the couch in their home for six months.

Prosecutor Simon Lapierre confirmed that brothers Nicodemo and Francesco Sansalone admitted guilt this week in the death of Alasie Tukkiapik.

A statement of facts read in court says the 41-year-old’s family reported her missing in September 2023 in the Inuit village of Kangiqusujuaq, after not being able to reach her for several months in Montreal where she had been living.

Montreal police went to the address where she had reportedly been staying and met Nicodemo Sansalone, who told them she had died six months prior and had been on the couch ever since.

The statement of facts says Francesco Sansalone was in a relationship with Tukkiapik, and didn’t call 911 after she became weak and died because he was afraid of her family.

A pathologist could not determine the woman’s cause of death, but the autopsy did not show evidence of fracture or significant traumatic injuries.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

