Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Missing 7-year-old girl in Chilliwack prompts huge search

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 2, 2025 11:22 am
1 min read
Lily Coursol was last seen on Thursday May 1 around 4 p.m. View image in full screen
Lily Coursol was last seen on Thursday May 1 around 4 p.m. Chilliwack RCMP handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Chilliwack, B.C., RCMP and numerous search and rescue personnel continue to search for a missing seven-year-old girl in the city.

Lily Coursol was last seen around 4 p.m. on Thursday in the 50800 block of Winona Road.

Lily apparently followed her neighbour’s dogs into a wooded area but did not return with them, RCMP said.

A huge search response is underway in the area of Chilliwack Lake Road, including air and ground crews.
The public is being urged to avoid the area to allow emergency responders and investigative teams to operate without interference, RCMP said on Friday morning.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We understand the public’s concern and wanting to help, however, the search consists of difficult terrain and is a heavily wooded area.

“Untrained personnel in the area will make search efforts more difficult and put others at unnecessary risk.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
Trending Now

Lily is seven years old and about four feet tall with light brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing all pink clothing.

Anyone with information on Lily’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices