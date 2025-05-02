Missing 7-year-old girl in Chilliwack prompts huge search

Chilliwack, B.C., RCMP and numerous search and rescue personnel continue to search for a missing seven-year-old girl in the city.
Lily Coursol was last seen around 4 p.m. on Thursday in the 50800 block of Winona Road.
Lily apparently followed her neighbour’s dogs into a wooded area but did not return with them, RCMP said.
A huge search response is underway in the area of Chilliwack Lake Road, including air and ground crews.
The public is being urged to avoid the area to allow emergency responders and investigative teams to operate without interference, RCMP said on Friday morning.
“We understand the public’s concern and wanting to help, however, the search consists of difficult terrain and is a heavily wooded area.
“Untrained personnel in the area will make search efforts more difficult and put others at unnecessary risk.”
Lily is seven years old and about four feet tall with light brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing all pink clothing.
Anyone with information on Lily’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
