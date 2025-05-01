Rising temperatures prompt fire warning in B.C. Interior

See more sharing options

Residents of the B.C. Interior are asked to avoid open fires for the first weekend of May due to an increase in fire risks.

The B.C. Wildfire Service says temperatures are expected to climb Thursday morning, causing fine fuels to dry out, putting them at risk of ignition.

Fire weather forecasters are also warning residents of strong winds expected on May 2 with, winds from 40 to 60 kilometers per hour.

Locals are urged to continue to monitor the weather forecast before starting an open fire.