Politics

Eby calls for ‘new era’ of cooperation with feds in letter to Carney

By Simon Little & Richard Zussman Global News
Posted May 1, 2025 8:24 pm
2 min read
Prime Minister Mark Carney, right, meets with British Columbia Premier David Eby at the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia in Victoria on Monday, April 7, 2025. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Mark Carney, right, meets with British Columbia Premier David Eby at the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia in Victoria on Monday, April 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
British Columbia’s premier has written to the country’s freshly re-elected prime minister, laying out the province’s priorities.

In a letter dated Thursday, David Eby congratulated Mark Carney on his election win and urged him to “commit to a new era of federal-provincial-territorial cooperation.”

The missive comes following a campaign in which Carney positioned himself as best prepared to bolster Canada’s economy and sovereignty under the shadow of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariff and annexation threats.

Mark Carney meets with B.C. premier in Victoria

In the letter, Eby emphasized the need to break down interprovincial trade barriers to offset the U.S. tariff threat, along with the need for a national response to Trump’s attacks on the forestry industry.

The letter called for a “Team Canada” approach to U.S. softwood lumber duties, which it said represent a serious threat to B.C.’s economy and workers. Such an approach must support affected workers while seeking to incorporate a new softwood lumber agreement in any trade deals reached with the U.S., it added.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“We are under direct attack,” Eby said of the softwood lumber duties on Thursday.

“We are under a national security investigation; it’s ludicrous.”

The letter also highlights B.C.’s concerns with changes to the immigration system that have seen cuts to B.C.’s allocations under the Provincial Nominee Program, which impact our ability to attract and retain in-demand professionals.”

Last month, B.C. said it was only granted 4,000 nominations under the program, about half what it received last year. Most of the province’s slots are being used to recruit healthcare workers.

Trending Now

Eby also pressed Carney for federal partnership in funding the province’s North Coast Transmission Line, a project he said would enable “nation-building clean electricity” to power critical mineral mining and the decarbonization of the Port of Prince Rupert.

Danielle Smith challenges Mark Carney to reset Canada-Alberta relations

It also highlighted a desire to partner with Ottawa on expanded housing programs and, in the wake of the Lapu Lapu Day attack in Vancouver, on public safety.

“I thank you, again, for your condolences and would ask for your continued support in the wake of this horrific incident,” Eby wrote.

“I know that public safety is a shared area of concern for our governments, and we expect to reach out to your administration in the weeks ahead with further advocacy in that area.”

Carney is slated to take questions from the media for the first time since the election on Friday.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

