Sports

Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele out for Game 6 against St. Louis Blues

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2025 1:40 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg forward Mark Scheifele will not play in Game 6 when the Jets hope to eliminate the St. Louis Blues with a road victory.

Speaking today during a media availability at the Winnipeg airport, head coach Scott Arniel says that Scheifele would not be travelling south with the team.

Scheifele took two punishing bodychecks in Winnipeg’s 5-3 home win over the Blues a night earlier. He did not return after the first intermission.

The top-line centre, who has six points in the series, recorded 87 points (39-48) in the regular season.

Arniel did not provide specifics on the injury or a timeline for when Scheifele might return.

The Jets are one victory away from advancing to the second round for the first time since 2021. If a deciding seventh game is required, it will be played Sunday at Canada Life Centre.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

