Canada

Indigenous chiefs accuse Alberta Premier Danielle Smith of stoking separatism talk

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2025 1:43 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Referendum ponderings in Alberta'
Referendum ponderings in Alberta
RELATED VIDEO (From April 30, 2025): Fresh off the heels of a federal election, some Albertans are feeling alienated and seeking change in a big way. As Premier Danielle Smith faces questions about a referendum, those who want independence are making their case. Morgan Black reports.
Two First Nations chiefs are accusing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith of “attempting to manufacture a national unity crisis” and are calling on her to stop stoking the fires of separatism.

Smith’s government has proposed legislation that would make it easier for citizens to call for a referendum on seceding from Canada.

Click to play video: 'The West Wants In: Discontent in Alberta over Liberal election win'
The West Wants In: Discontent in Alberta over Liberal election win

Chief Sheldon Sunshine of Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation and Mikisew Cree Nation Chief Billy-Joe Tuccaro say in a letter that the premier is enabling a referendum on separation, and a “fanatical cell of individuals,” when Canadians need to unite against U.S. tariffs.

Smith has said it would be up to Albertans, not her government, to put the separation question on a ballot and that she supports Alberta sovereignty within a united Canada.

But the chiefs say even if Smith passes the buck onto citizens, the province can’t breach treaties.

In a second letter, they ask Prime Minister Mark Carney to “get the province of Alberta in line.”

Click to play video: 'Danielle Smith challenges Mark Carney to reset Canada-Alberta relations'
Danielle Smith challenges Mark Carney to reset Canada-Alberta relations
© 2025 The Canadian Press

