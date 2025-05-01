Indigenous chiefs accuse Alberta Premier Danielle Smith of stoking separatism talk

Two First Nations chiefs are accusing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith of “attempting to manufacture a national unity crisis” and are calling on her to stop stoking the fires of separatism.
Smith’s government has proposed legislation that would make it easier for citizens to call for a referendum on seceding from Canada.
Chief Sheldon Sunshine of Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation and Mikisew Cree Nation Chief Billy-Joe Tuccaro say in a letter that the premier is enabling a referendum on separation, and a “fanatical cell of individuals,” when Canadians need to unite against U.S. tariffs.
Smith has said it would be up to Albertans, not her government, to put the separation question on a ballot and that she supports Alberta sovereignty within a united Canada.
But the chiefs say even if Smith passes the buck onto citizens, the province can’t breach treaties.
In a second letter, they ask Prime Minister Mark Carney to “get the province of Alberta in line.”
