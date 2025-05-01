SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

Leafs’ Pacioretty promoted to 2nd line for Game 6

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2025 1:08 pm
1 min read
Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

OTTAWA – Craig Berube is standing pat — with a slight adjustment.

The Maple Leafs head coach will go with the same lineup for Game 6 of his team’s first-round playoff series against the Ottawa Senators despite consecutive losses that cut Toronto’s lead to 3-2.

Berube had the option to bring forwards Nick Robertson or David Kampf out of the press box, but said he’s liked a lot about the team’s overall performance despite recent results.

Veteran forward Max Pacioretty was promoted to the second line beside John Tavares and William Nylander at Thursday’s morning skate.

Toronto won the first three games in the Battle of Ontario — including two in overtime — before Ottawa picked up a 4-3 OT decision and 4-0 shutout to twice stave off elimination.

The Senators are looking to become just the fourth team in NHL history to win a best-of-seven series after trailing 3-0. Game 7, if necessary, would be Saturday in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

