Sports

Tigers complete sweep of Hurricanes, will advance to WHL championship series

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2025 1:03 pm
1 min read
WATCH ABOVE: Highlights from Game 4 of the series between the Tigers and the Hurricanes.
Mathew Ward scored twice, Gavin McKenna extended his point streak to 53 games and the Medicine Hat Tigers topped the Lethbridge Hurricanes 5-3 on Wednesday to complete the sweep and advance to the Western Hockey League championship.

Misha Volotovskii, Bryce Pickford and Gavin McKenna, with an empty-net goal and an assist, also contributed to the offence for Medicine Hat. Harrison Meneghin made 18 saves.

The Tigers will next face the winner between the Spokane Chiefs and Portland Winterhawks. Spokane leads the best-of-seven Western Conference championship series 3-0, with Game 4 going on Thursday.

Anthony Wilson, Kash Andresen and Logan Wormald replied for Lethbridge, which made it a one-goal game before McKenna’s empty-netter after entering the third period down 4-1.

Jackson Unger turned away 34-of-38 shots.

