Stolen car, crack cocaine lead Winnipeg police to arrest

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say a stolen car spotted by officers on patrol Wednesday morning has led to a number of charges and the seizure of $1,800 in crack cocaine.

The vehicle, a 2007 Mazda 6, was found in a College Avenue parking lot just after 9 a.m. Police say they arrested a man who was getting out of the vehicle and found a pair of concealed brass knuckles, plus 18 grams of crack.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The 33-year-old suspect has been charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing property obtained by crime, driving while prohibited and cocaine possession.

Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen Tuesday by a victim who knows the suspect, who remains in custody.