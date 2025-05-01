Stolen car, crack cocaine lead Winnipeg police to arrest

Winnipeg police say a stolen car spotted by officers on patrol Wednesday morning has led to a number of charges and the seizure of $1,800 in crack cocaine.
The vehicle, a 2007 Mazda 6, was found in a College Avenue parking lot just after 9 a.m. Police say they arrested a man who was getting out of the vehicle and found a pair of concealed brass knuckles, plus 18 grams of crack.
Get daily National news
The 33-year-old suspect has been charged with unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possessing property obtained by crime, driving while prohibited and cocaine possession.
Police said the vehicle had been reported stolen Tuesday by a victim who knows the suspect, who remains in custody.
Comments