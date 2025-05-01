Jets’ Hellebuyck gets MVP nomination for stellar season

Send this page to someone via email

The accolades continue to roll in for Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.

After leading his team to its first-ever Presidents’ Trophy this season, the 31-year-old netminder has already won his second consecutive William M. Jennings Trophy and has been nominated for a potential third Vezina Trophy and is now in the running for the Hart Trophy — awarded to the NHL’s most valuable player.

Hellebuyck’s 47-win season set a new franchise record and put him in third place all-time for wins in a single NHL season.

He’s the first player in franchise history to receive a Hart nomination, and should he win, he’d be the first goaltender to win the prestigious award since Montreal’s Carey Price in 2014-15. Only three goalies have won the Hart since the league expanded in 1967-68.