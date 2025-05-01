Food trucks back on the scene in Regina

See more sharing options

Warmer temperatures have people in the Queen City savouring the sunshine and their food.

It’s officially the start of food truck season in Regina.

Vendors like Eddie’s Barbecue and The Frank Kart already have customers lining up.

Global News’ Marija Robinson has more in the video above.