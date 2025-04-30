Edmonton Elks draft pick Darien Newell receives year-long ban for doping violation

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Elks draft pick Darien Newell has been given a year-long ban by the CFL for a doping infraction.

The Queen’s University Golden Gaels football team defensive lineman was Edmonton’s second-round pick in Tuesday night’s draft.

All nine CFL teams were made aware of Newell’s situation before the draft and that he had a hearing pending with an arbitrator on the matter.

The Elks didn’t have a first-round pick Tuesday night but took the six-foot-two, 289-pound Newell with the second selection of the second round, 10th overall.

Newell, of Brampton, Ont., was regarded as a blue-chip CFL prospect and was the top-ranked U Sports player on the CFL scouting bureau’s top-20 list released Monday.

“The Edmonton Elks organization was aware of Darien Newell’s impending suspension before selecting him Tuesday night,” Ed Hervey, Edmonton’s vice-president of football operations and general manager, said in a statement, after earlier telling reporters he’s had eyes on Newell for a long time.

“Throughout the draft process, we completed our due diligence on Darien and came away satisfied with both the person and the player.

"The organization is committed to supporting Darien throughout this process, and we look forward to when he can join the Green and Gold."

According to the CFL, Newell was selected for a random test March 19 while participating in the league’s national combine.

His sample tested positive for nine banned substances, including Boldenone, Nandrolone, Drostanolone and Norclostebol, all forms of steroids.

In total, the CFL said his sample came back positive for:

• GW501516

• Ibutamoren

• SARM Ostarine (S-22)

• SARM LGD-4033

• Testosterone

• Nandrolone

• Drostanolone

• Norclostebol

• Oxandrolone

Newell had appealed the positive test and the case was passed on to an independent arbitrator.

Newell withdrew his appeal Wednesday, incurring an anti-doping rule violation and one-year sanction.

Last season, Newell had 33 tackles (17 solo, eight for loss), five sacks and a forced fumble.

He was a perennial All-Canadian, registering 92 tackles (56 solo, 27.5 for loss), 17 sacks and a forced fumble at Queen’s.