Rodriguez to serve as Blue Jays’ opener vs Red Sox

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted April 30, 2025 5:24 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Right-handed pitcher Yariel Rodriguez will serve as the Toronto Blue Jays’ so-called opener tonight against the Boston Red Sox.

Toronto manager John Schneider had said that the second game of their series at Rogers Centre would be a bullpen day as the Blue Jays don’t have a healthy fifth starting pitcher.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Blue Jays sign Guerrero Jr. to $500M USD extension: reports'
Blue Jays sign Guerrero Jr. to $500M USD extension: reports
His choice of which reliever would pitch the first few innings, however, was only announced this afternoon.

Rodriguez has a 4.63 earned-run average this season over 11 2/3 innings of relief. He has struck out nine over 10 appearances, holding opponents to 1.29 walks/hits per inning pitched.

Left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer was selected to Toronto’s major league roster and was active for the game.

Right-handed reliever Casey Lawrence was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

