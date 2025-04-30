Rodriguez to serve as Blue Jays’ opener vs Red Sox

TORONTO – Right-handed pitcher Yariel Rodriguez will serve as the Toronto Blue Jays’ so-called opener tonight against the Boston Red Sox.
Toronto manager John Schneider had said that the second game of their series at Rogers Centre would be a bullpen day as the Blue Jays don’t have a healthy fifth starting pitcher.
His choice of which reliever would pitch the first few innings, however, was only announced this afternoon.
Rodriguez has a 4.63 earned-run average this season over 11 2/3 innings of relief. He has struck out nine over 10 appearances, holding opponents to 1.29 walks/hits per inning pitched.
Left-handed pitcher Eric Lauer was selected to Toronto’s major league roster and was active for the game.
Right-handed reliever Casey Lawrence was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2025.
