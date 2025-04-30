Senators stay alive as Proline bettors back Leafs

See more sharing options

TORONTO – The Ottawa Senators are continuing to hang around in the Battle of Ontario.

Ottawa has twice staved off elimination in its opening-round playoff series with the Toronto Maple Leafs. After earning a 4-3 overtime win Saturday night, the Senators captured a 4-0 victory Tuesday night to cut their series deficit to 3-2. 300 words.

The series continues Thursday night in Ottawa.

Ottawa’s shutout win was a surprise to Proline bettors. According to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corp., 84 per cent of players had Toronto winning the contest with 94 per cent having the Leafs -1.5 on the puckline.

Another 82 per cent of bettors had the over 5.5 goals.

Only 27 per cent of bettors had Ottawa winning Saturday night although 80 per cent correctly picked the over 5.5 total goals.

The most popular player prop was Toronto’s William Nylander scoring, but he registered two assists.

Also on Tuesday night, the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-1 to take a 3-2 lead in their best-of-seven series. The result wasn’t a popular one with Proline bettors as 63 per cent had the Kings winning the contest on home ice.

Meanwhile in the NBA, the Indiana Pacers defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 119-118 in overtime to win their opening series in five games. Seventy-eight per cent of bettors backed the Pacers to earn the series-clinching victory.

The Detroit Pistons remained alive in their series with the New York Knicks, winning 106-103 to cut their deficit to 3-2. A solid 83 per cent of players had New York securing the victory.

The Boston Celtics advanced with a 120-89 win over Orlando, winning that series in five games. A whopping 90 per cent of Proline players backed the Celtics.

And the Denver Nuggets defeated the L-A Clippers 131-115 to take a 3-2 series lead. That was music to the ears of 67 per cent of bettors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 30, 2025.