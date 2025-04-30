NHL players in the playoffs talk pregame routines: ‘A game-on, turn-the-engine-on, type thing’

Send this page to someone via email

Before games, Dallas forward Matt Duchene relies on the same, tried-and-true routine. He blocks out a two-hour window for a nap, eats an identical meal — pasta and salmon — and spends time reviewing notes he’s made in his journal.

Like many NHL players and coaches, Duchene is a creature of habit. Little pregame rituals and routines help them slip into the proper frame of mind for the next big game.

View image in full screen Dallas Stars centre Matt Duchene, front, drives past Colorado Avalanche defenceman Sam Malinski in the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Denver. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

These familiar patterns can be sleep- or food-related. Or revolve around how they get dressed for a game. Or the way they warm up. Or how they tinker with their hockey sticks. Or be as simple as taking their dog for a walk.

Be careful, though, to lump these in with superstitions like Patrick Roy talking to his goalposts or Brendan Shanahan listening to Madonna.

“I have a routine, but I don’t think that means you’re superstitious,” Avalanche defenceman Erik Johnson explained. “Lots of guys have routines.”

Serve it up

Food seems to be a common theme. Many have their go-to menu on game day.

For Vegas forward Pavel Dorofeyev, it’s pasta with alfredo sauce and chicken, while Stars forward Mikko Rantanen prefers chicken, pasta and sweet potatoes. Vegas forward Tomas Hertl has the same breakfast every morning — scrambled eggs with mushrooms, ham and onions.

View image in full screen Vegas Golden Knights centre Tomas Hertl (48) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Minnesota Wild Sunday, April 20, 2025, in Las Vegas. AP Photo/Ian Maule

It used to be 13 meatballs with lingonberry sauce and mashed potatoes with gravy for Minnesota Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson. But he’s changed it up this season.

“Went to a restaurant instead,” Gustavsson said. “It makes it a little easier.”

On the ice, Avalanche goaltender Scott Wedgewood follows the same steps before each period. He taps the crossbar, the right post, left post, back to his blade and the crossbar, each pad twice and then his gloves.

“That’s just been a game-on, turn-the-engine-on, type thing,” said Wedgewood, whose pregame meal is usually chickpea pasta with marinara sauce, two chicken breasts and a bowl of chicken noodle soup. “If I didn’t do it, I don’t think it would mentally screw me up.”

Coaches aren’t immune to their routines, either.

Over the years, Stars coach Pete DeBoer has taken to walking through downtown Denver to get to the arena (the Stars and Avalanche are meeting for a second-straight post-season). It’s become a tradition for him.

“I’m probably going to get mugged now that I’m telling you this,” DeBoer cracked. “It’s a nice walk to the hotel.”

View image in full screen Dallas Stars’ Tyler Seguin (91), Craig Smith (15), and Jason Robertson (21) sit on the bench in front of manager Peter DeBoer, centre top, in the final seconds of the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Winnipeg Jets in Dallas, Thursday, April 11, 2024. AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Sometimes, he even stops along the way at a pizza joint for a slice.

“They have a jalapeno-popper pizza with grape jelly,” DeBoer said. “Sounds crazy, but may be the best thing I’ve ever tasted.”

Game days

All routines are subject to change. Unless, of course, it involves how players put on their uniform.

“I always dress (the same) — left skate, left shin pad, left elbow (pad), but I don’t even think about it,” Hertl said. “I just do it.”

Same with Vegas defenceman Ben Hutton: “I kiss the inside of my jersey when I put it on,” he said.

One frequent requirement — sneaking in a pregame nap. If they can’t sleep, at least they log some chill time.

“I nap around the same time, that’s just routine more than ritual. I was a little bit more (superstitious) when I was younger, but with my life the way it is, I’ve kind of had to change my schedule on the fly with a busy household,” said Golden Knights defenceman Alex Pietrangelo, who has four kids, including triplets.

Following morning home skates, Carolina forward Mark Jankowski typically takes Lucy, his six-year-old golden retriever, for a stroll.

“Get some sunlight,” said Jankowski, who was acquired by the Hurricanes in March. “Get the legs moving a little bit.”

View image in full screen Carolina Hurricanes’ Mark Jankowski (77) celebrates after his goal against the Winnipeg Jets during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Raleigh, N.C., Sunday, March 9, 2025. AP Photo/Karl DeBlaker

Then, a pregame meal for Jankowski, followed by slipping on a pair of Normatec boots — compression therapy to enhance circulation. He naps (60-90 minutes) before taking off for the rink.

Keeping it loose

Washington goaltender Logan Thompson used to have numerous superstitions, including not stepping on cracks. It got to the point where, “if I would mess one up or if I would do something wrong, I think it would throw off my whole game,” he explained.

“Over the last two years just switched it up of making sure my body feels good and just keeping it loose,” Thompson added. “I feel like when you overthink too much, that’s when issues happen.”

For keeping it loose, he credits “sewer ball,” a game played in some corner of a hockey arena all over. Players form a circle and try to keep a ball from hitting the ground. If a player can’t, they’re out. The exact rules are always subject to debate.

“A good way to keep my mind off the game,” Thompson said.

View image in full screen Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson (48) stops the puck in the second period of Game 2 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Montreal Canadiens, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Nick Wass

As part of his pregame routine, Hertl cranks up the tunes. These days, his playlist is heavy Czech music because it’s been setting the proper goal-scoring mood.

“I’m the kind of guy who can listen to everything,” Hertl said. “I like just the songs I kind of know I can sing along. I have a terrible voice, I can’t sing, but this I do by myself.”

Other ways that players loosen up for a game: Gustavsson, like many, kicks around a soccer ball, while Vegas defenceman Noah Hanifin takes a cold plunge. Hanifin’s teammate Brayden McNabb chomps on gum (peppermint) in warmups.

Players spend all sorts of time making sure their equipment is as prepared as them. Avalanche forward Jonathan Drouin spray-paints the bottom of his sticks to add a little extra weight. Stars forward Mason Marchment makes sure his stick is stiff and newly taped.

Duchene slightly tweaks his routine depending on if it’s a road or home game. On the road, he includes rice with his pasta and salmon. At home, it’s salad. He also naps in a hyperbaric chamber before home games.

“As a younger player, I was extremely superstitious, and I hated it,” said Duchene, who writes the title of a song — “Jim Bob” by Hardy — on his stick. “I did everything to the minute before a game. I was almost obsessive about it. I got away from it a few years back.

“My biggest thing is you do what you do to get prepared, and then you just throw the gear on and go play,” he added. “That’s the most pure form of playing hockey. That’s how you do it your whole life. You don’t need to do ‘A-through-Z’ to get ready.”

–with files from The Associated Press’ Stephen Whyno, Aaron Beard, Dave Campbell and W.G. Ramirez