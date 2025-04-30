The London Knights advance to the OHL Championship Series for the 3rd year in a row

Send this page to someone via email

Sam Dickinson scored once and assisted on another as the London Knights defeated the Kitchener Rangers 4-2 to sweep their Western Conference Championship series in four games and advance to their third consecutive OHL Championship.

London has gone 12-0 in the 2025 playoffs equalling the Windsor Spitfires run of a dozen straight in 1988 and the Hamilton Bulldogs from the 2021-22 season.

The Ottawa 67’s hold the record for most victories in a row in an OHL post-season. They won 14 consecutive in 2019.

Kitchener took advantage of an early power play and scored 2:16 into the game as Jack Pridham found Luke Ellinas at the right post for his second goal of the series and eighth of the playoffs and the Rangers had the fans at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium on their feet.

The Knights doused the crowd noise 56 seconds later as Noah Read scored on a goal mouth scramble to make it 1-1.

After Kitchener veterans Matt Andonovski and Luke Ellinas took back-to-back roughing penalties London made them pay.

Easton Cowan slid a pass to Sam Dickinson and he blasted a one-timer by Jackson Parsons for his seventh goal of the post-season to put the Knights in front 2-1 through 20 minutes.

Kasper Halttunen of London scored the only goal of the second period as he hammered home a rebound on a Knights power play at 13:21 to give London a 3-1 advantage.

Oliver Bonk and Jacob Julien picked up the assists on the play. Julien’s assist gave him eight points in the series.

Dickinson fired a shot off the pad of Parsons on a dash down left win in the third period and Jesse Nurmi drained the rebound to give the Knights a three-goal lead.

The Rangers pulled goaltender Parsons with a little over four minutes left and got a goal from Pridham but London held from their to win the game and the series.

The Knights were missing forwards Evan Van Gorp and Denver Barkey due to injury and defenceman Jared Woolley due to suspension. Woolley was given a one-game suspension after receiving a major penalty and a game misconduct for kneeing in Game 3.

London outshot Kitchener 36-27.

The Knights were 2-for-6 on the power play.

The Rangers were 1-for 3.

Knights playoff scoring on a franchise record pace

The Knights have now played a dozen games in the 2025 OHL Playoffs and they have scored 62 goals. That has them averaging 5.5 goals per game and that is the highest goals per game average of any London team making it to at least the third round. In fact they are the only Knights team that is averaging better than five goals per game this far into the playoffs.

Here are the top-5:

2025 5.16

2024 4.8

2016 4.67

2004 4.60

2005 4.56