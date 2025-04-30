Winnipeg man charged with animal abuse, sexual assault, multiple other offences

A Winnipeg man who was already wanted on outstanding warrants now faces a number of charges stemming from an incident with police earlier this month. He was charged with more than a dozen other serious offences, including sexual assault and animal abuse, after investigators took a deeper look, police say.

The 42-year-old was arrested in connection with the warrants on April 7 at a hotel in the Niakwa neighbourhood after officers spotted him in the lobby with a large dog. Police say he fled to a suite and tried to lock them out, but once they got into the room, they allege he tried to grab a knife from his waistband. The dog, police said, also lunged at an officer.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Tactical support officers used what police said were non-lethal munitions, took the man into custody, and animal services secured the dog. Both were given medical attention.

The man was charged with sexual interference and breach of a prohibition order stemming from a 2023 incident in Gimli, as well as failing to comply with an order from 2024. In addition, he faces charges of assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, resisting a peace officer, weapon possession and carrying a concealed weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

After further investigation, police re-arrested the suspect Tuesday at Headingley Correctional Centre and handed him 13 additional charges linked to incidents between 2022 and this year involving a female victim, as well as dogs and cats he owned.

He has now been charged with sexual assault, assault, assault causing bodily harm, assault by choking, forcible confinement, criminal harassment, harassing communication, identity fraud, fraud over $5,000, theft over $5,000, failing to comply with a prohibition regarding children, and two counts of causing unnecessary pain and suffering to animals.