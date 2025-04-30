Not just Poilievre — these familiar MPs also lost their seats in Canada’s election

Send this page to someone via email

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh both lost their seats in the federal election, but they are not the only familiar names whose seats will be filled by someone new.

Poilievre’s was the most high-profile upset of the election, having held the riding of Carleton since 2004 and being elected leader of the Conservative Party just three years ago before losing to Liberal Bruce Fanjoy.

Singh came in third in his riding of Burnaby Central, losing to Liberal Wade Chang. Singh first won in Burnaby South in 2019, but the riding was replaced by Burnaby Centre in boundary changes this year.

But while those leaders lost their seats, here’s a look at some other high-profile names from the various parties that also lost re-election.

Liberals

Kamal Khera

The three-term MP from Brampton West lost to the Conservatives’ Amarjeet Gill by barely 900 votes on Monday, one of the cracks for the Liberals in the competitive region of Brampton.

It was one of the Greater Toronto Area seats for which parties compete fiercely, since the area is vital to determining which party will form government.

Khera has been an MP since 2015, among the Liberal wave that brought the party its initial majority under former prime minister Justin Trudeau.

The registered nurse served in several parliamentary secretary roles for the ministers of health, national revenue and international development, before she was named to cabinet following the 2021 election.

She served as seniors minister following the 2021 election, before being named diversity, inclusion and persons with disabilities minister in 2023. When Prime Minister Mark Carney was elected as Liberal Party leader, he named Khera as his new health minister.

Ya’ara Saks

Another former minister who lost their seat in the Greater Toronto Area, Ya’ara Saks lost to Roman Baber who was ejected by Ontario Premier Doug Ford from the Progressive Conservative caucus in 2021.

Saks was elected in a byelection for York Centre in 2020, and named to Trudeau’s cabinet as mental health and addictions minister.

She was not named to Carney’s cabinet when he was named party leader.

Diane Lebouthillier

Elected in 2015, former Quebec MP Diane Lebouthillier was among the MPs named to cabinet within days of being elected, tasked by Trudeau to lead the Ministry of National Revenue, though she was not kept in cabinet by Carney.

Lebouthillier later took on the portfolio of fisheries minister under Trudeau.

While the Liberals picked up several seats from the Bloc Quebecois in Monday’s election, one gain the party took from the Liberals was Lebouthillier’s seat of Gaspésie-Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine-Listuguj, where the Bloc’s Alexis Deschenes won by about 4,200 votes.

Conservatives

Kerri-Lynne Findlay

The Conservatives made some big gains in B.C. at the expense of the NDP, but they also lost a big name in chief opposition whip Kerri-Lynne Findlay.

Findlay, a member of Poilievre’s front bench, has been MP for South Surrey-White Rock since 2019 after beating then-Liberal incumbent Gordie Hogg, who lost again to her in the 2021 election.

Prior to 2019, however, Findlay also served as MP for Delta-Richmond East during former prime minister Stephen Harper’s majority government, and held the roles of national revenue minister for two years.

She lost to the Liberals’ Ernie Klassen by slightly more than 3,000 votes.

Stephen Ellis

Though the Conservatives made big gains across the country, some of their losses came in the Maritimes, where they lost two MPs in Nova Scotia, including Stephen Ellis.

Ellis was swept into Parliament in 2021 when the Tories painted more of Nova Scotia blue and was named by Poilievre’s as health critic.

After one term, the family doctor was defeated by the Liberal’s Alana Hirtle.

Rick Perkins

Rick Perkins, Poilievre’s critic for innovation, science and industry was another Nova Scotia loss for the Conservatives after being elected in 2021. His riding of South Shore—St. Margarets went to the Liberals.

Perkins had previously defeated then-fisheries minister Bernadette Jordan in the 2021 election and was named critic of that same portfolio by former leader Erin O’Toole.

He was reappointed to that role by interim leader Candice Bergen and, following Poilievre’s election as party leader, stayed there until 2023 when he was shifted to the innovation, science and industry role.

Perkins lost to the Liberals’ Jessica Fancy-Landry.

NDP

Niki Ashton

First elected in 2008, former Manitoba MP Niki Ashton was among those hit by the NDP collapse.

She had represented the riding of Churchill—Keewatinook Aski, but lost to Liberal Rebecca Chartrand.

Ashton ran for leadership of the party in 2012 and 2017, though was not successful.

She also served as chair of the House standing committee on the status of women in 2011 and has served in critic roles including post-secondary and youth, jobs, employment and workforce development, and status of women.

Peter Julian

A big name loss for the NDP was its own House leader, Peter Julian, who had been a B.C. MP since 2004.

The longtime politician served in several roles during his time in office, including as critic for natural resources during Harper’s majority government, and as Official Opposition House leader for the final year of that government.

He was then named NDP House leader for the first year of the Trudeau government, then again from 2017 until 2018 and from 2019 until 2025.

Julian lost his seat in the renamed riding of New Westminster-Burnaby-Maillardville to Liberal Jake Sawatzky.

Brian Masse

In Ontario’s Windsor region, the riding of Windsor West has for decades been held by one of two men: the Liberals’ Herb Grey from 1968 until 2002 and the NDP’s Brian Masse since then.

Masse, a former Windsor city councillor, ran in the riding’s byelection after former deputy prime minister Grey resigned from politics and defeated the Liberals’ Richard Pollock — whom he faced again in the 2025 election.

He served as NDP critic for auto policy and Canada Border Services during former prime minister Paul Martin’s government and deputy industry critic in Harper’s first minority government.

He served as innovation, science and economic development critic since 2015.

He lost to Conservative candidate Harb Gill, coming in third behind Pollock.

Bloc Quebecois

Alain Therrien

The Bloc Quebecois did not see the same gutting of its party as the NDP, but it still lost some big names including House Leader Alain Therrien.

Therrien has served as MP for La Prairie-Atateken since 2019, following two terms serving in the National Assembly of Quebec as a member of the Parti Quebecois.

During his time in Parliament, Therrien served as vice-chair of the standing committee on procedure and House affairs, and critic of national revenue and democratic institutions.

He was made House leader for the party in 2021.

Therrien lost to Liberal candidate Jacques Ramsay.

Sylvie Bérubé

Sylvie Bérubé was another Bloc MP who lost re-election, with the Libera’s Mandy Gull-Masty unseating her after she served Abitibi-Baie-James-Nunavik-Eeyou for two terms.

Berube had served as the Bloc’s critic of families, children and social development.

She had been among the MPs who helped the Bloc regain seats they lost afterthe 2011 “Orange Crush” that saw an NDP surge in Quebec, defeating former NDP MP Romeo Saganash in 2019.

Greens

Mike Morrice

Former Green Party MP Mike Morrice also lost his Ontario riding of Kitchener Centre, losing to Conservative Kelly DeRidder.

His previous election had marked the first Green to be elected to the House of Commons from Ontario.

Morrice was also one of two Green MPs in the House of Commons, cutting the caucus of the party in half.