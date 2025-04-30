Menu

Canada

Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath hospitalized after accident, her office says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 30, 2025 6:58 am
1 min read
Andrea Horwath speaks to the media at a press conference in Toronto on May 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
Andrea Horwath speaks to the media at a press conference in Toronto on May 30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD/
The office of Hamilton Mayor Andrea Horwath says she has been hospitalized after being injured in an accident.

A statement issued late Tuesday says Horwath is awaiting surgery and may need to take a “short medical leave” to focus on rest and recovery.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It does not specify the nature of her injury or the accident that caused it.

The statement says the mayor is in good spirits and in regular communication with her team.

It says that if a medical leave is necessary, the mayor’s office will “ensure continuity of leadership.”

Horwath, the former leader of the Ontario NDP,  was elected mayor of Hamilton in 2022.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

