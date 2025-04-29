Varsho makes highlight-reel catch in return

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Daulton Varsho was tracking a deep fly ball off Jarren Duran’s bat near the warning track at Rogers Centre when he tried to turn to his right and ended up tripping over his own feet.

“I said a profanity word in my head,” laughed Varsho afterwards. “But then I was like, ‘Alright, where’s the ball?’ and just tried to do everything I can to try and catch it.”

Varsho managed to get up on one knee, glance over his shoulder, and catch the ball with his back to home plate for a highlight-reel catch, one of the few bright spots in the Toronto Blue Jays’ 10-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday.

Varsho said that he thought Duran’s fly ball was going to fall for a triple, embarrassing the Gold Glove outfielder in his season debut after a long recovery following shoulder surgery last September.

“You work on it all the time, taking your eyes off the ball,” said Varsho. “When I fell, I was like, ‘oh boy, it’s gonna be somewhat near me, but I saw it kind of really quick, and kind of stuck out my glove.”

Varsho was activated off the 10-day injured list by the Blue Jays just hours before Toronto opened its three-game series with Boston. It was Varsho’s first game of the season after starting the year on the IL.

“Just be myself,” Varsho said before the three-game series opener on what his expectations were heading into the game. “Don’t try to do too much and just be yourself and go out there and play.”

When Varsho does that, he’s been very effective.

Varsho hit .214 with 18 home runs and 58 runs batted in last season. His defensive prowess is where he has the biggest impact, however, earning his first-ever Gold Glove last season.

He was second on Toronto in Wins Above Replacement last year, a statistic that attempts to measure a player’s overall impact on a team including defence. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., led the Blue Jays with a 6.2 WAR and Varsho was 5.0.

His highlight-reel catch on Duran underscored that.

“That was incredible. That was one of the best catches I’ve ever seen in my life,” said Boston slugger Alex Bregman. “I wish he wouldn’t have because it would have been a nice triple for Jarren, but you’ve got to tip your hat to him there.

“That was an unbelievable play.”

Varsho recently completed a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Buffalo Bisons. Tuesday’s game was the start of his third season in Toronto after he was traded by the Arizona Diamondbacks to the Blue Jays in December 2022 for Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Gabriel Moreno.

He’s a career .225 hitter with a .414 slugging percentage and 79 home runs over five seasons in Arizona and Toronto.

“It’s one of those things where you’re not surprised, but it’s always a surprise,” said Toronto starter Bowden Francis, who had already been pulled from the game. “He’s incredible out there.”

Blue Jays manager John Schneider had Varsho bat sixth. Varsho was 0 for 3 on Tuesday but drew a walk and felt optimistic about his performance at the plate.

“For me, it’s just like, ‘OK let’s shrink the zone, get a good pitch to hit,'” said Varsho. “Trust in that process. Shrink the zone, get my pitch in the middle, and do damage.”

Varsho’s return also meant that veteran outfielder George Springer would have a relatively light evening as designated hitter instead of filling in for Varsho in centre. It’s expected Springer will split time in right field with Anthony Santander going forward.

“It puts George in a better mood. I think he’s happier than Varsh,” joked Schneider pre-game. “I think everyone knows (Varsho), likes him and appreciates his game.

“It makes your lineup better, it makes your defence better, just having his personality here is huge.”

Toronto also activated right-handed pitcher Casey Lawrence a day after claiming him off waivers from Seattle. Right-hander Paxton Schultz and infielder Will Wagner were optioned to Buffalo in corresponding moves.

Schneider said that right-handed reliever Erik Swanson (carpal tunnel syndrome) would pitch for the Single-A Dunedin Blue Jays later Tuesday. Righty Ryan Burr (right shoulder inflammation) faced live batters earlier in the day.

Surefire Hall of Famer righty Max Scherzer (thumb) threw off the mound again and right-handed reliever Nick Sandlin (right lat strain) still has no timeline for his return.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2025.