Education

Saskatchewan students get a hands-on automotive course

By Payton Zillich Global News
Posted April 29, 2025 11:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Auto Camp PKG Payton'
Auto Camp PKG Payton
WATCH: Saskatchewan students got a unique hands-on automotive during a one-day Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre camp at the Saskatchewan Polytechnic.
On Tuesday, April 29th, the Saskatchewan Distance Learning Centre held a hands-on one-day camp at the Saskatchewan Polytechnic Insitute.

The camp focused on mechanical and automotive skills, a field of study that Saskatchewan students have shown an increased interest in.

This year, more than 400 students registered for the DLC Mechanical and Automotive course. Workshops like this one allows students to get some hands-on experience before graduating high school.

Watch the video above to see why these students want to get their hands dirty.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

