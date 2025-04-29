Blanchet criticized by Parti Québécois as he promises to work with other leaders

Send this page to someone via email

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet is calling for a “partisan truce” with other federal party leaders after Monday’s federal election, even as he faces criticism from his party’s provincial cousins for putting sovereignty aside.

Blanchet told reporters in Montreal that voters want stability in Parliament in order to address the ongoing trade war with the United States.

His comments came as the Bloc Québécois was poised to win about 23 seats, which is 10 less than the party held in the last Parliament.

Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon criticized the Bloc today for treating Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney as a partner and for agreeing to suspend the push for Quebec independence while U.S. trade negotiations take place.

Blanchet said today that he remains committed to sovereignty but is convinced the population wants politicians to fix the trade situation first.

He added that collaboration can only work if Carney shows respect for Quebec’s position on issues such as secularism, immigration and protection of the French language.