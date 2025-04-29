Black bear killed after dog walker knocked down and bitten in Whistler

See more sharing options

A woman is recovering after being knocked to the ground and bitten by a black bear in Whistler, B.C., on Monday.

The BC Conservation Officer Service said the attack happened around 8:30 p.m. in the resort municipality’s Kadenwood neighbourhood as the woman was walking her leashed dog.

The woman was taken to hospital and is expected to survive.

Conservation officers searching the area located and killed a black bear that matched witness descriptions, citing the risk to public safety.