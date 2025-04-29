Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Black bear killed after dog walker knocked down and bitten in Whistler

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 29, 2025 3:14 pm
1 min read
FILE - A black bear is seen near Lake Louise, Alta., June 2020. View image in full screen
FILE - A black bear is seen near Lake Louise, Alta., June 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A woman is recovering after being knocked to the ground and bitten by a black bear in Whistler, B.C., on Monday.

The BC Conservation Officer Service said the attack happened around 8:30 p.m. in the resort municipality’s Kadenwood neighbourhood as the woman was walking her leashed dog.

Click to play video: 'Father and son tracking bear in B.C. attacked by grizzly'
Father and son tracking bear in B.C. attacked by grizzly
Trending Now

The woman was taken to hospital and is expected to survive.

Story continues below advertisement

Conservation officers searching the area located and killed a black bear that matched witness descriptions, citing the risk to public safety.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices