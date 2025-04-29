West end arson elevates fear for high-density properties in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

A deliberately set fire in Crestwood is raising concerns for residents of the west Edmonton neighbourhood.

The arson caused significant damage to an under-construction building that some community members have been fighting.

At around 8 a.m. on April 23, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services responded to a property fire at 141 Street and 98 Avenue.

Police say through evidence found at the scene, they were able to determine the fire was deliberately set and are now investigating arson.

The blaze is reigniting fears for community members.

“The fire, I feel, is this apex of trouble that was just inevitable to happen,” said Kelly Petryk, a Crestwood resident.

The site, which was once a bungalow, will eventually be home to a 16-unit development. Crews have been working on the new build for several months.

With the mature neighbourhood having narrow streets, residents like Petryk fear that once the building is complete, first responders might not be able to reach the property due to congestion.

“How will they? Will they just have to plow through the cars on the street? Come through the park? Will their hoses reach? I hope that’s what the city is considering right now,” Petryk said.

Some residents have been strongly against the development. Some of their fears include the site being properly secured and the overall safety of the neighbourhood, which is amongst one of the most desirable in Edmonton’s real estate scene.

Petryk said the fire is the culmination of their bigger concern: properties allowed with changes to the zoning bylaw.

“What is it going to take for the city to take us seriously and not treat us like we’re just uncomfortable with builds,” said Petryk.

The developer, Eight Block Ltd., said it is taking the concerns of neighbours seriously.

“We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and construction best practices. We believe that open communication and responsible building practices are essential to being a good neighbour,” said Richard Fott, with Eight Block Ltd.

Fott says the project has been met with significant resistance from community members and they are doing their best to address concerns.

“In recent months, there have been troubling incidents, including acts of arson and behaviour that has endangered the lives of our workers and neighbouring residents.

"We take these matters very seriously and are working closely with authorities to ensure the safety of everyone involved."

Ward Nakota Isga Coun. Andrew Knack said he’s had many conversations with the Crestwood residents.

“While infill is something that has been going on in this city for a very long time, anytime it’s sort of the first of a development, it becomes something that generates a lot of attention,” Knack said.

“Generally, we find common ground where most everyone says, ‘No, we’re not gonna keep expanding the (city) boundaries.‘ Once you can at least find that common ground, it’s a lot easier to then go and work on some of the specific changes that we need to make.”

Knack says this feedback is something he will take with him into the one-year review of the zoning bylaw in June.

“How do we respond to real things that are happening on the ground, and how do we refine the zoning bylaw to make it better to reflect the needs and concerns that we’re hearing?” he said.

Residents hope this can lead to some changes as well.

“This is not the intended outcome of these bylaws, but yet here we are,” said Petryk.