Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew congratulates prime minister on election night victory

Manitoba’s premier is congratulating Prime Minister Mark Carney and his Liberal party for their election victory.

Wab Kinew says in a social media post that he looks forward to continued work building Canada with Carney’s federal government.

The Liberals were returned to power in Monday’s vote, although it’s not yet clear whether it will be with a minority or majority government as ballots continue to be counted.

The Liberals were on track to add to their seat count in Manitoba, while the NDP were nearly shut out.

Much of the Liberals’ support in Manitoba is concentrated in Winnipeg.

The Liberals also won the province’s northern riding, with Rebecca Chartrand unseating longtime New Democrat incumbent Niki Ashton.