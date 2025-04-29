Matthews ready for Game 5 of Battle of Ontario

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – Auston Matthews is good to go for Game 5 of the Battle of Ontario.

The Toronto Maple Leafs captain was on the ice for Tuesday’s optional morning skate, less than 24 hours after skipping practice for rest purposes following Sunday’s team day off.

The 27-year-old, who missed time with an upper-body injury in the regular season, played 26 minutes 23 seconds in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime loss in Ottawa that kept the Senators alive down 3-1 in the team’s best-of-seven series.

Story continues below advertisement

Matthews had a chance to finish off Toronto’s provincial rival in that extra-time period, but hit the post on a four-minute power play before Jake Sanderson scored from distance through a screen for Ottawa to force Tuesday’s Game 5 at Scotiabank Arena.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Leafs picked up consecutive 3-2 OT triumphs in Games 2 and 3 following a 6-2 decision in the opener for a 3-0 series lead.

Game 6, if necessary, would be Thursday back in Ottawa at Canadian Tire Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2025.