Matthews ready for Game 5 of Battle of Ontario

The Canadian Press
Posted April 29, 2025 11:25 am
1 min read
Share

TORONTO – Auston Matthews is good to go for Game 5 of the Battle of Ontario.

The Toronto Maple Leafs captain was on the ice for Tuesday’s optional morning skate, less than 24 hours after skipping practice for rest purposes following Sunday’s team day off.

The 27-year-old, who missed time with an upper-body injury in the regular season, played 26 minutes 23 seconds in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime loss in Ottawa that kept the Senators alive down 3-1 in the team’s best-of-seven series.

Matthews had a chance to finish off Toronto’s provincial rival in that extra-time period, but hit the post on a four-minute power play before Jake Sanderson scored from distance through a screen for Ottawa to force Tuesday’s Game 5 at Scotiabank Arena.

The Leafs picked up consecutive 3-2 OT triumphs in Games 2 and 3 following a 6-2 decision in the opener for a 3-0 series lead.

Game 6, if necessary, would be Thursday back in Ottawa at Canadian Tire Centre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 29, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

