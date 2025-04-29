Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man accused in fatal Quebec daycare bus crash not criminally responsible

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 29, 2025 10:07 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Court views video of moment bus crashes into Quebec daycare, killing two children'
Court views video of moment bus crashes into Quebec daycare, killing two children
Related: Court views video of moment bus crashes into Quebec daycare, killing two children – Apr 7, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Quebec Superior Court judge has declared a man not criminally responsible for killing two children and injuring six others when he drove a bus into a Montreal-area daycare in 2023.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Justice Éric Downs has accepted the joint recommendation of criminal non-responsibility from the Crown and the defence in the case of Pierre Ny St-Amand.

Trending Now

The judge says Ny St-Amand was unable to discern right from wrong when he crashed into the daycare in Laval, Que., on Feb. 8, 2023.

More coming.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices