Man accused in fatal Quebec daycare bus crash not criminally responsible

A Quebec Superior Court judge has declared a man not criminally responsible for killing two children and injuring six others when he drove a bus into a Montreal-area daycare in 2023.

Justice Éric Downs has accepted the joint recommendation of criminal non-responsibility from the Crown and the defence in the case of Pierre Ny St-Amand.

The judge says Ny St-Amand was unable to discern right from wrong when he crashed into the daycare in Laval, Que., on Feb. 8, 2023.

More coming.