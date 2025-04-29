Car crashes through after-school camp, killing 3 children, 1 adult in Illinois

Send this page to someone via email

Illinois authorities said on Tuesday that they don’t believe a car crash into an after-school building that killed a teenager and three children was targeted.

Police say a vehicle was driven across a field before crashing into a building in the small city of Chatham, Ill., close to Springfield, on Monday afternoon.

In an update, police said two seven-year-olds, an eight-year-old and an 18-year-old were killed. Six more children were taken to hospital, and one remains in critical condition, according to The Associated Press.

The driver was uninjured but was transported to hospital for evaluation.

Police said the results of a toxicology report are pending, but have not confirmed if the suspect has been arrested or taken into custody. The cause of the incident is under investigation, but police said the crash doesn’t appear to have been deliberate.

According to its website, the building that was hit is the base for a local organization called Youth Needing Other Things that hosts after-school activities and summer camps.

In a statement on Monday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said, “I am horrified and deeply saddened by the deaths of children and numerous injuries in Chatham this afternoon. My heart is heavy for these families and the unimaginable grief they’re experiencing — something that no parent should ever have to endure,” adding that his office was paying close attention the situation and is ready to offer its support.

On Monday night, Chatham police wrote on its Facebook page asking people to send their prayers.

“A terrible tragedy has occurred here that has affected all of us,” the post reads.

Meanwhile, some community members have changed their Facebook profile photos to an image of a red ribbon and the words “Chatham Strong.”

The crash followed a deadly vehicle incident in Vancouver, B.C., where the driver of a black Audi SUV plowed through crowds at a local Filipino heritage festival, killing 11 people between the ages of five and 65 and injuring 32 others.

Seven were listed in critical condition and three others in serious condition at hospitals on Monday, said Vancouver police spokesperson Steve Addison.

Authorities executed a search warrant at a home in East Vancouver on Monday evening.

Kai-Ji Adam Lo was arrested by police and is charged with eight counts of second-degree murder and is expected to face additional charges. He remains in custody.

— With files from The Associated Press