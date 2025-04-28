Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Bat infestation plaguing N.B. high school results in closure for remainder of year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2025 12:14 pm
1 min read
Bats roost in a cave in Dorset, Vt., on May 2, 2023. Students at a northwestern New Brunswick school are being sent to other locations for the rest of the school year due to a bat infestation.. (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali). View image in full screen
Bats roost in a cave in Dorset, Vt., on May 2, 2023. Students at a northwestern New Brunswick school are being sent to other locations for the rest of the school year due to a bat infestation.. (AP Photo/Hasan Jamali). GXH
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Students at a northwestern New Brunswick school are being sent to other locations for the rest of the school year due to a bat infestation.

David McTimoney, the superintendent of the Anglophone West School District, said in an email Friday that Tobique Valley High School in Plaster Rock, N.B., will be closed while the removal effort is underway.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He says the 134 students from Grades 6 to 12 and the 22 staff at the school will be relocated for the remainder of the year to schools in Plaster Rock and nearby Perth-Andover.

Today is the students’ last day at Tobique Valley High School, with remediation efforts scheduled to begin this week.

Trending Now

McTimoney says that since March students and staff “have been very patient and resilient when it comes to attending school in a building that bats also occupy,” but adds the time has come to “get to the bottom” of the issue.

Story continues below advertisement

The school district says bats have been a recurring issue in the building, and a large remediation effort also took place last year.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices