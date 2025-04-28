‘Running late for work,’ alleged drunk driver going 200 km/h tells OPP

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police say they stopped an alleged impaired driver who was reportedly going 200 kilometres per hour on Highway 407 in Oakville, Ont.

The OPP said a driver was stopped by officers along the 407 at Neyagawa Boulevard on Sunday morning.

Police allege he was travelling at a speed of 200 km/h and was impaired by alcohol over three times the legal limit.

The OPP said that when the driver was pulled over, he told officers: “I’m running late for work.”

A 25-year-old from is facing several charges, including impaired driving, dangerous driving, stunt driving, being a novice driver with an alcohol level above zero and having alcohol readily available.

Police said the vehicle was impounded for 14 days and his licence was suspended for 90 days.

The OPP posted on social media a photo of four bottles of alcohol, two of them Crown Royal, and a photo of the vehicle pulled over.