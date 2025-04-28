Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Running late for work,’ alleged drunk driver going 200 km/h tells OPP

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted April 28, 2025 11:29 am
1 min read
Images posted of the traffic stop by OPP.
Images posted of the traffic stop by OPP. OPP / X
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Ontario Provincial Police say they stopped an alleged impaired driver who was reportedly going 200 kilometres per hour on Highway 407 in Oakville, Ont.

The OPP said a driver was stopped by officers along the 407 at Neyagawa Boulevard on Sunday morning.

Police allege he was travelling at a speed of 200 km/h and was impaired by alcohol over three times the legal limit.

The OPP said that when the driver was pulled over, he told officers: “I’m running late for work.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A 25-year-old from is facing several charges, including impaired driving, dangerous driving, stunt driving, being a novice driver with an alcohol level above zero and having alcohol readily available.

Police said the vehicle was impounded for 14 days and his licence was suspended for 90 days.

Story continues below advertisement

The OPP posted on social media a photo of four bottles of alcohol, two of them Crown Royal, and a photo of the vehicle pulled over.

Trending Now

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices