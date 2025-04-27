Leafs look forward to finishing Sens off at home

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA – The Toronto Maple Leafs failed to wrap up their first-round playoff series Saturday night, but they still feel confident returning home for Game 5 on Tuesday.

Down 3-0 in the best-of-seven series, the Ottawa Senators staved off elimination thanks to Jake Sanderson’s dramatic overtime winner and a 4-3 victory over the visiting Leafs.

The Leafs had an opportunity to put the game away in overtime after Drake Batherson took a double-minor for high-sticking, but were unable to take advantage on the extended power play.

For the first time in the series Toronto’s special teams were not a difference maker. Ottawa scored on the power play and while short-handed.

“I think, obviously, we had a lot of chances,” said Toronto’s Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who scored at 14:31 of the third period to tie the game at 3-3 and force OT. “We had a power play that we could have done some damage but they killed it off.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ekman-Larsson admitted there are a few things the Leafs will need to clean up heading into Game 5, but overall likes the way his team has played.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Despite the missed opportunity to sweep the series, Leafs coach Craig Berube has full confidence in his club.

“I thought our team played extremely hard, did a lot of great things, you know,” said Berube. “We gave up four shots in two periods. I mean, I thought we defended hard, played hard.”

The Senators had just one shot on goal in the second and were held to three in the third.

Berube added that he thought his team “did a lot of good things that just didn’t work out (Saturday).”

The Leafs found themselves without John Tavares for the power play in overtime after he took a hit from Ottawa’s Artem Zub. There was no penalty on the play. Tavares missed nearly 10 minutes of the extra period, but eventually returned.

Story continues below advertisement

“Obviously, it affected it, he’s a big part of our power play,” said William Nylander. “I thought we were still able to get some looks and, I mean, maybe could have with a lucky bounce on our side got one in there, but that’s how it goes.”

Nylander admitted he didn’t see the play in which Tavares was shaken up, but was concerned with his teammate’s absence.

“Like, I had no clue what it was,” he said. “Like I didn’t know, if it was whatever, but it was nice to see him come back and that he’s feeling good.”

The teams will have an extra day off between games. The Leafs don’t feel like there’s much to change as they look to finish the series on home ice.

“We put ourselves in a great spot here,” Matthew Knies said. “So yeah, on to the next one. We’re gonna look at what we can do better. And, you know, it’s been close games, three overtimes. It’s great hockey out there, you know. I’m sure it’s fun to watch. And, yeah, so we’re just excited to get back after it.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2025.