Late semifinal heroics send Saskatoon AAA Stars to Esso Cup gold medal game

Already with one goal on the day, Saskatoon AAA Stars forward Mikayla Broadfoot saved her best shot of the day for last in the semifinals of the 2025 Esso Cup in Lloydminster, Sask., on Friday.

Ripping a wrist shot into the back of the net with 5:34 remaining in the third period, Broadfoot’s goal was enough to send the Stars through to the Esso Cup gold medal game for just the second time in franchise history following a 3-2 victory over the North York Storm.

Squaring off in Esso Cup semifinals, it was the Stars hopping out to a 1-0 lead in the first period with Broadfoot netting her fifth goal of the tournament on the power play with Saskatoon’s lead carrying over to the second period.

However, North York would score back-to-back goals from Lily Paisley and Demi Lazarou in just over a three-minute span in the second to take the lead following 40 minutes of action.

Saskatoon was able to find the equalizer 3:18 in the third period with a goal up the middle, making it a 2-2 game with less than 17 minutes left in regulation.

Broadfoot would tally the game-winning goal for Saskatoon with 5:34 left in regulation off a wrist shot off the rush, a goal which would advance the Stars through to the gold medal game of the national women’s U18 AAA tournament.

Stars 15-year-old goaltender Tarynn Suter had one of her best games of the tournament in the semifinals, stopping 22 of the 24 shots she faced in the win.

An Esso Cup title has eluded the Stars over their history as a franchise, winning silver in 2018 and a bronze medal in 2015.

They’ll have the chance to add that championship to their trophy case on Saturday at 5 p.m. in Lloydminster, set to face either the host Steelers or the Edmonton Junior Oilers in the Esso Cup final.