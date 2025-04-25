Police seek witnesses to ‘serious’ stabbing in Surrey’s Holland Park

Police in Surrey, B.C., are looking for witnesses to a serious stabbing at Holland Park on Thursday.
Paramedics found the victim in the park around 7:30 a.m. with “multiple stab wounds and serious head injuries,” police said in a media release.
He was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.
Get daily National news
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.
Anyone who witnessed the attack or has relevant information or video is asked to call the Surrey Police Service at 604-599-0502.
Trending Now
Comments