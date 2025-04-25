Menu

Crime

Police seek witnesses to ‘serious’ stabbing in Surrey’s Holland Park

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 25, 2025 4:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Surrey police appeal for witnesses in Holland Park stabbing'
Surrey police appeal for witnesses in Holland Park stabbing
Surrey police are looking for people who witnessed a stabbing in Holland Park Thursday morning.
Police in Surrey, B.C., are looking for witnesses to a serious stabbing at Holland Park on Thursday.

Paramedics found the victim in the park around 7:30 a.m. with “multiple stab wounds and serious head injuries,” police said in a media release.

He was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Anyone who witnessed the attack or has relevant information or video is asked to call the Surrey Police Service at 604-599-0502.

Click to play video: 'Stabbing Surrey on Thursday night sends two to hospital'
Stabbing Surrey on Thursday night sends two to hospital
