Police seek witnesses to ‘serious’ stabbing in Surrey’s Holland Park

Police in Surrey, B.C., are looking for witnesses to a serious stabbing at Holland Park on Thursday.

Paramedics found the victim in the park around 7:30 a.m. with “multiple stab wounds and serious head injuries,” police said in a media release.

He was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Anyone who witnessed the attack or has relevant information or video is asked to call the Surrey Police Service at 604-599-0502.