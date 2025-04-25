Menu

Pickard to start for Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 against Los Angeles Kings

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 25, 2025 1:42 pm
1 min read
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard (30) blocks a shot by the Seattle Kraken during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Seattle. View image in full screen
Edmonton Oilers goaltender Calvin Pickard (30) blocks a shot by the Seattle Kraken during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, in Seattle. AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson
Calvin Pickard got the nod to start in goal for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Kings.

Pickard replaced Stuart Skinner in the third period of Wednesday’s 6-2 loss that gave Los Angeles a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Pickard stopped two of three shots in the nine minutes and 30 seconds he played in Game 2. Adrian Kempe scored the Kings’ sixth goal on the first shot Pickard faced.

Pickard went 22-10-1 for Edmonton this season. He made his NHL playoff debut last season.

The 33-year-old from Moncton started two playoff games for the Oilers and finished another in last year’s second round against Vancouver for a 1-1 record.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

