FBI arrests Judge Hannah Dugan for allegedly helping man evade immigration agents

On Friday, the FBI arrested and charged Milwaukee judge Hannah Dugan — who’s accused of helping a man evade immigration authorities — as the Trump administration clamps down on foreign nationals residing in the United States.

FBI Director Kash Patel announced the arrest of the Milwaukee County Circuit Court judge on social media on Friday, who he said “intentionally misdirected” federal agents away from a man they were trying to take into custody at her courthouse last week, before deleting his post, the Associated Press reported.

“Thankfully, our agents chased down the perp on foot and he’s been in custody since, but the Judge’s obstruction created increased danger to the public,” Patel wrote.

Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Kash Patel arrives at the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 21, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Dugan, 65, was arrested on Friday morning on courthouse grounds in Milwaukee before briefly appearing in court, where she was charged with obstructing or impeding a proceeding before a department or agency of the United States, and concealing an individual to prevent his discovery and arrest, according to court documents.

She is scheduled to appear in court again on May 15.

During Friday’s hearing, Dugan’s lawyer, Craig Mastantuono, said, “Judge Dugan wholeheartedly regrets and protests her arrest,” adding that, “It was not made in the interest of public safety.”

According to an affidavit filed by the U.S. district court on April 18, Dugan escorted a man named Eduardo Flores-Ruiz and his lawyer away from the courtroom through the jury room door to stave off his arrest.

Court documents claim that Flores-Ruiz was residing in the U.S. illegally and that a warrant for his arrest was issued on April 17.

The affidavit quotes the courtroom deputy as overhearing Dugan utter something to the effect of “Wait, come with me,” before directing them into a private area of the courthouse.

The action was unusual, the affidavit continues, saying that “only deputies, juries, court staff, and in-custody defendants being escorted by deputies used the back jury door. Defense attorneys and defendants who were not in custody never used the jury door.”

Dugan’s arrest comes amid rising tensions between the Trump administration and the country’s most senior judges over the president’s immigration enforcement policy.

Since assuming office, the U.S government has wrongfully deported a Maryland man to El Salvador and detained pro-Palestinian Columbia University graduate Mahmoud Khalil at his home — reportedly without a warrant — in March.

Both men have legal status in the United States and have never been charged with any crimes.

Last week, the Trump administration was accused of being in contempt of court for ignoring a ruling ordering it to turn around two planes carrying alleged Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador.

It has also ignored a Supreme Court order to facilitate the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the aforementioned Maryland man deported to a Salvadoran prison.