ANALYSIS: Despite ugly loss, Jets still lead playoff series

Welcome to the Stanley Cup playoffs — and the highs and lows of a playoff series. You can’t think it was supposed to be easy, can you?

The sting of Game 3 of the Winnipeg Jets‘ series against the Blues in St. Louis still lingers. At least, a bit. But we should be surprised?

Story continues below advertisement

The two games in Winnipeg were close. Really close. Effectively, the games at Canada Life Centre were both one-goal games, with third-period game-winning goals. The Blues faltered at both ends of the ice in the third period of both games 1 and 2. And the Jets capitalized. St Louis was determined not to do the same in Game 3.

From the Blues’ perspective, Thursday night’s game was the most important of the season. They had no choice but to be totally committed. From the Jets’ perspective, they have no choice but to learn from it. From the first minute of play, to the inconclusive video review, to a cringeworthy third period, the Jets just were never involved.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

But here’s the thing: losing 7-2 is ugly, for sure. But it’s only one game. Losing by five goals does not mean you lose by more than one game. Let me remind you, the Jets still lead the series. And they still have home-ice advantage.

Story continues below advertisement

Now what has to happen is rather simple. Sunday afternoon’s Game 4 has to reflect adjustments by the Jets: More bodies in front of St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington, fewer Blues in front of Jets counterpart Connor Hellebuyck, be ready to play at the opening faceoff.

The adjustments don’t have to be earth-shattering. This team knows how to win. They have been resilient all season long.

There’s an old adage in the NHL that you’re only in trouble in a series when you lose at home. Home-ice advantage is a reality in the NHL. The home team can draw energy from a loud, involved crowd. Certainly, the Blues did that Thursday night. The big question now is, can the Jets drown out the noise in St Louis and create their own positive energy? And finally put the Blues, on home ice, in trouble?