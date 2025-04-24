‘Elbows Up’: BodyBreak’s Hal and Joanne teach an exercise for the times

Send this page to someone via email

Good form is essential to injury while exercising, and now Hal Johnson and Joanne McLeod are telling Canadians to get those elbows up — and keep them up.

The duo, known for encouraging generations of Canadians to keep fit and have fun through their BodyBreak commercials, are the latest to enter the political fray amid trade war tensions with the U.S. and President Donald Trump‘s repeated rhetoric about making our nation the so-called “51st state.”

Using kettlebells, the couple shows Canadians how to perform an “Elbows Up exercise,” riffing off the term popularized by hockey legend Gordie Howe, which has now become a rallying cry for national unity and defending Canada against Trump’s threats.

“No better time like the present for Canadians to be strong,” McLeod says to kick off the YouTube video, deploying the positive and energetic spirit BodyBreak has long been known for.

“We all know how important it is to keep you elbows up,” says Johnson, “but it does take strength and stamina to keep them up for any length of time.”

They then run through a few repetitions of a kettlebell row exercise, pulling the weight up while keeping their elbows out and up.

“At this time we all know that having your elbows up is critical to keeping Canada strong,” says Johnson.

“So let’s keep our elbows up by buying Canadian products, supporting tourism across our beautiful country and by being welcoming around the world to those who visit us,” McLeod encourages viewers, before reminding people to vote in Monday’s federal election.

It’s a departure from the typical politically neutral BodyBreak content, but it’s not surprising given Johnson and McLeod’s commitment to Canada following Trump’s November election back into the Oval Office.

According to Canadian Cycling Magazine, the married couple abandoned their plans to spend the winter in Tucson, Ariz., after Trump started in on his 51st state rhetoric.

“It sucked, but I just felt guilty being there,” Johnson told the magazine about deciding to come back to Canada from the U.S. for the winter. He also said they had some plans to bike around the U.S. this summer, but are looking for Canadian and European travel alternatives instead.

At its height, BodyBreak played 1,500 to 1,800 times per week on several Canadian broadcast channels.