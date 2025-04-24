Guilty pleas in connection with E. coli outbreak at Calgary daycares

Send this page to someone via email

A commercial kitchen company in Calgary has pleaded guilty to four charges after a massive E. coli outbreak at daycares led to hundreds of children falling ill.

Fueling Minds Inc. was charged in relation to the outbreak that started in September 2023.

There were at least 448 infections, and 39 children and one adult were hospitalized due to severe illness.

It became the largest known outbreak in children under five.

The pleas came at what had been scheduled as the first day of trial, and lawyers were to present a joint recommendation on sentencing.

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Court heard prosecutors won’t proceed with charges against the company’s two directors, Faisal Alimohd and Anil Karim.

Fueling Minds provided meals to six of its own daycares that were affected by the outbreak and also to five separate daycares.

Story continues below advertisement

Health officials have said that meat loaf and vegan loaf meals served for lunch most likely contained the E. coli bacteria that led to the initial infections.

One of the charges the company pleaded guilty to is serving food without a food services business licence.