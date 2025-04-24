Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Ontario Liberals call for urgent action to tackle ‘staggering’ measles outbreak

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 24, 2025 3:59 pm
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Health Matters: 95 new measles cases reported in Ontario'
Health Matters: 95 new measles cases reported in Ontario
Health Matters: 95 new measles cases reported in Ontario
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Ontario Liberals are calling for urgent action from the Ford government to tackle an ongoing measles outbreak in the province as the number of recorded cases passes 1,000.

The latest data from Public Health Ontario shows the province has recorded 1,020 new measles since an outbreak began last October. The number is an increase of 95 cases compared to the previous week.

Many of the new cases continue to be reported in southwestern Ontario, and three-quarters of the total measles cases in Ontario have been infants, children and teens.

The health authorities said the outbreak continued to spread across parts of Ontario through people who have not been vaccinated against the contagious disease.

Ontario MPP and Liberal health critic Adil Shamji said the latest data was “staggering and catastrophic.” He called for urgent action from the provincial government.

Story continues below advertisement

Shamji said he wanted to see the government take five urgent actions: offer resources to public health units to catch up vaccinations; reverse spending cuts for public health units; consider new public health legislation; hold a public briefing on the measles outbreak; and launch a province-wide education campaign to encourage vaccination.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

A spokesperson for the government said the Liberals, who ran their recent election campaign centred on health care promises, had pitched health suggestions which “resonated with absolutely no one.”

The Progressive Conservatives netted 43 per cent of the vote compared to 30 per cent for the Liberals, who came second based on popular vote in February’s election.

Shamji said policies under Premier Doug Ford had reduced the ability of local health units to properly handle smaller day-to-day tasks, an issue he said was manifesting in the measles outbreak.

To the east, Quebec — whose measles outbreak was linked to the same event as Ontario’s in October — declared its outbreak over this week. Shamji said that was because of better local funding.

“Once you have one of those well-funded, well-staffed public health units, the myriad small decisions that may not sound sexy, but make a difference in identifying index cases for measles, in identifying and tracking contacts, in making sure that people are adequately vaccinated,” he said,

“Those myriad decisions start to take care of themselves, but it depends on having a public health system that is adequately funded and staffed. And that is the singular thing that distinguishes our province from so many of the other ones.”

Story continues below advertisement

Health Minister Sylvia Jones said over the past year she had been ordering local public health units to “refocus” on vaccines for children, including a broader vaccination awareness campaign.

Her office said the government was emphasizing the importance of vaccination.

“We have been clear in our message to people across the province — vaccination is the most effective way to limit the spread of measles and protect yourself and your loved ones,” they said.

The province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, last issued a public statement about measles in March. He has not held a public availability or briefing since 2022, according to the government’s media site.

— with a file from The Canadian Press

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices