Hastings fire that destroyed historic businesses now considered suspicious

The fire that destroyed a number of businesses along Hastings Street on Wednesday morning is now considered suspicious.

Vancouver police confirmed on Thursday morning that Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services has now engaged the police’s major crime section as investigators believe the fire is suspicious.

Police confirmed the investigation had been launched but did not have any further details as of Thursday morning.

At least three businesses were destroyed in the blaze, including Wohlford & Company, formerly known as Dayton Boots.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services was called around 4 a.m. on Wednesday to East Hastings near Garden Drive.

More than 40 firefighters responded to the blaze.