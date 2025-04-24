Menu

Crime

Hastings fire that destroyed historic businesses now considered suspicious

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 24, 2025 1:02 pm
1 min read
Fire destroys three Vancouver businesses, including the iconic Dayton Boots
A fire on East Hastings Street in Vancouver has destroyed three business, including one of the most historic and iconic operations in the city. Grace Ke reports.
The fire that destroyed a number of businesses along Hastings Street on Wednesday morning is now considered suspicious.

Vancouver police confirmed on Thursday morning that Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services has now engaged the police’s major crime section as investigators believe the fire is suspicious.

Police confirmed the investigation had been launched but did not have any further details as of Thursday morning.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

At least three businesses were destroyed in the blaze, including Wohlford & Company, formerly known as Dayton Boots.

Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services was called around 4 a.m. on Wednesday to East Hastings near Garden Drive.

More than 40 firefighters responded to the blaze.

Firefighters battle flames in Vancouver’s Hastings Sunrise neighbourhood
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

