Health

Two more measles cases confirmed in Manitoba

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted April 23, 2025 10:32 pm
1 min read
This undated image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Feb. 4, 2015, shows an electron microscope image of a measles virus particle. New Brunswick health officials have announced an end to the measles outbreak in Fredericton and the upper Saint John River valley. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Cynthia Goldsmith/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP, File. View image in full screen
This undated image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Feb. 4, 2015, shows an electron microscope image of a measles virus particle. New Brunswick health officials have announced an end to the measles outbreak in Fredericton and the upper Saint John River valley. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Cynthia Goldsmith/Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP, File. PDS **NY**
The province says two new cases of measles have been confirmed in the Southern Health – Sante Sud region.

The two Manitobans who contracted the disease both recently travelled to Mexico. They also both attended Southwood School in Schanzenfeld during the infectious period.

Anyone at the school on April 14 and 15 during school hours and after school until 5:30 p.m. is asked to monitor for symptoms until May 7.

And anyone who rode bus #2683 on those two days from 8-10:35 a.m. and 3:30-6 p.m. is also asked to watch for symptoms.

Measles symptoms appear 7-21 days after exposure and include fever, runny nose, drowsiness, irritability and red eyes. Several days after the initial symptoms, a red blotchy rash appears on the face and progresses down the body.

