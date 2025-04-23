Southern Alberta tourism industry records strong numbers in 2024

Send this page to someone via email

Last year, over 300 buses of tourists made the trek to Head-Smashed-In Buffalo Jump, west of Fort Macleod, Alta.

The UNESCO World Heritage site welcomed an estimated 60,000 guests from around the world while sharing the history of the land.

“For thousands of years, our folks have been running buffalo over these cliffs. We want to protect and preserve the site and the story,” said Quinton Crowshoe, an employee at the centre.

It’s one of four UNESCO World Heritage sites dotted around Lethbridge, with each bringing in thousands of people every year. However, Tourism Lethbridge says the goal is not necessarily more people, but more money spent per visit.

In 2024, their goal was achieved. Tourists spent 5.5 per cent more in Lethbridge than they did the year before.

“The province as a whole saw a 10-per cent increase in visitor spending, so we’re really putting our share forward,” said Erin Crane, CEO of Tourism Lethbridge.

“One of our key deliverables is making sure Lethbridge’s market share is getting just as much as all of the other communities (in Alberta), so seeing that 5.5-per cent growth over the last year was really good for us.”

In 2019, Lethbridge had a hotel occupancy rate of 57.4 per cent. There was a lull during COVID, with the industry taking some hits, but now it has roared back to life with a 61.4 per cent occupancy rate in 2024.

Tourism Lethbridge reported at their annual general meeting earlier this month that the city is home to 472 businesses tied to the tourism sector, employing nearly 15,000 people.

Despite economic uncertainties facing the country, the tourism industry in southern Alberta is anticipating growth as a direct result of people trying to limit spending.

“People look at their discretionary income and they’re really being conscious of how they’re spending that,” said Crane. “Do we stay a little closer to home? Do we go and experience some things in our own backyard that maybe we hadn’t seen before?”

It comes at a time when fewer Canadians are travelling to the United States, adding another boost to local sites.

“I remain optimistic. I look at what’s happening and I see that people will probably stay in Canada… Our numbers will probably go up, I anticipate that,” said Crowshoe.

Events also made up a significant portion the draw for tourists. 400,000 people attended a total of 639 recorded events in Lethbridge last year, with nearly half coming from out of town.