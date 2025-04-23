Menu

Canada

N.S. cuts contract with agency that runs restorative justice program in Halifax

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 23, 2025 12:50 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Province expands the restorative justice program across Nova Scotia'
Province expands the restorative justice program across Nova Scotia
RELATED: Province expands the restorative justice program across Nova Scotia – Jul 16, 2019
A union says it’s troubled that Nova Scotia’s government ended a long-standing contract with the agency that administers restorative justice in Halifax as labour talks with caseworkers were underway.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees says it learned April 7 that the Progressive Conservative government was cutting its service agreement with the Community Justice Society, the non-profit that employs the six caseworkers.

CUPE members say they were told they have 90 days to wrap up current cases and vacate their offices.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Nova Scotia’s restorative justice program creates opportunities for people accused of crimes and victims of crime to work together to come to resolutions, permitting suspects to avoid criminal records.

Nan McFadgen, the president of CUPE Nova Scotia, said today she’s concerned the 25-year-old relationship was ended “without cause or consultation” and fears it is because the workers are unionized.

She says the society’s workers are the only unionized restorative justice administrators in the province, and that CUPE has been told the work is temporarily going to a non-unionized agency.

Trending Now

A spokeswoman for the Justice Department wasn’t able to provide immediate comment on the union’s release.

McFadgen says the workers voted to accept a contract offer from the province, which included a nine per cent wage increase over two years, after learning the service deal had been ended.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

