Manitoba Inuit Association ‘not currently’ a toxic workplace: report shows

The Manitoba Inuit Association (MIA) says an independent third party it hired found “no evidence of a toxic workplace nor financial impropriety” and “overall, employees expressed satisfaction with their work and the organization,” according to a news release issued by the association on Wednesday.

Last fall, the association was at the centre of three Workplace Safety and Health investigations and allegations from current and former staff of “multiple incidents of bullying, intimidation, aggression, harassment and situations where abuse has occurred.”

Last summer, six of eight board members quit the organization. Former board members wouldn’t say why they left, but their resignations came at a time when Manitoba’s Workplace Safety and Health was investigating three complaints against the organization.

The MIA didn’t reply to inquiries if any of those positions have been filled.

In the fall, two investigations by Manitoba’s Workplace Safety and Health found fault with the Manitoba Inuit Association.

A letter from Workplace Safety and Health to one of the complainants, obtained by Global News, stated the Inuit association violated Section 42 of the Workplace Safety and Health Act by firing the employee in the summer of 2024 after he raised concerns of violence and intimidation in the organization.

That report said during the investigation “the communication from management is misleading, with inconsistent statements and a lack of clarity leading to confusion.”

It went on to conclude “it is a fact that (the complainant) was subjected to harassment…”

Section 42 of the Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health Act protects employees from reprisal.

MIA appealed both findings of wrongdoing. One appeal has been withdrawn and the other is scheduled for hearing on May 21.

In the meantime, MIA hired its own investigator, Wolseley Law, to do an assessment of the organization.

An executive summary given to Global News concludes “while acknowledging that there have been issues and some of those issues may linger, the MIA is not currently a toxic workplace. It is important to proactively address concerns, continue to work at building staff trust and confidence, and consistently promote a respectful and positive work environment to support the organization’s goals and serve the Inuit community effectively.”

The MIA declined interviews but in their Wednesday news release said “the perception of retaliation for raising concerns stemmed from the misunderstandings regarding departures of two staff. No concrete evidence of actual retaliation was found.”

The Wolseley Law report recommends improving internal communication, clarifying performance expectations, and strengthening HR policies to foster a respectful and supportive work environment.

“Our organization remains committed to ensuring a positive workplace for all staff as we remain mission-focused on serving the Inuit community in Manitoba,” said board president Michael Kusugak in a written statement.

The MIA is a cultural service organization for the thousands of Inuit living in Manitoba to work, study or receive health services.