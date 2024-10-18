Manitoba Inuit Association in turmoil ahead of AGM amid toxic workplace allegations

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba Inuit Association is at the centre of three Workplace Safety and Health investigations and allegations from current and former staff of “multiple incidents of bullying, intimidation, aggression, harassment and situations where abuse has occurred.”

Global News has obtained a copy of a letter to the board of directors, dated June 11, 2024 with signatures redacted. Matthew Usenko, who was terminated as manager of the Inuit Child First initiative for the organization after he says he came forward with concerns, says he was one of four signatories.

Usenko says six board members have quit in the past year during mounting allegations of inappropriate conduct within the organization and questionable “use of funds.”

The last four resignations happened over the summer while a provincial spokesperson says three investigations into the organization started after complaints were filed in June.

An annual general meeting is set to take place Saturday where it’s possible six of eight board of director seats will be filled.

Manitoba Inuit Association CEO Nastania Mullin and the two remaining board members Mary Nirlungayuk and Michael Kusugak did not respond to emails and calls from Global News.

Manitoba Inuit Association provides support and cultural services to the “thousands of Inuit who come to Manitoba every year for training, health care, advanced education, or to seek further opportunities” according to its website which says “hundreds of Inuit have made Manitoba their permanent home, and every year, the number of Inuit moving south increases.”

The website lists funding support from the federal and Manitoba governments along with charitable organizations including the United Way and Winnipeg Foundation.

Judy Clark is a member of the Manitoba Inuit Association and former employee who plans to attend the AGM.

“There was one scheduled in July that was canceled and members received notice recently of this one (Saturday) but no agenda, no nothing,” Clark said.

Clark says she plans to raise concerns about the high staff turnover, lack of a functioning board, and says the organization isn’t being run in adherence with Inuit customary law called Inuit Quajimajatuqangit.

“That means sitting down and discussing concerns and coming to consensus on the way forward. This isn’t happening,” Clark said.

Usenko, who is not Inuit, plans to attend in support of members and staff.

“The real story is around my peers and I’ll be there to support them. They’re going to be the difference-makers.”