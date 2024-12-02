Workplace investigation finds fault with Manitoba Inuit Association as members ask premier to intervene

Send this page to someone via email

Two Workplace Safety and Health investigations into allegations of harassment, intimidation and abuse of staff at the Manitoba Inuit Association have found fault with the organization, Global News has learned.

The Inuit Association is appealing both findings.

A letter to one of the complainants, former employee Matthew Usenko, from Workplace Safety and Health states the Inuit association violated Section 42 of the Workplace Safety and Health Act by firing Usenko in the summer of 2024 shortly after he raised concerns of violence and intimidation in the organization. The report said during the investigation “the communication from management is misleading, with inconsistent statements and a lack of clarity leading to confusion.”

It goes on to read “it is a fact that (the complainant) was subjected to harassment…”

Section 42 of the Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health Act protects employees from reprisal.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has seen the investigator’s report involving another former employee which also found the Inuit association in contravention of Section 42 of the Act and issued an improvement order on Oct. 18 to “stop the work reprisal” and compensate that former employee.

Manitoba Inuit Association CEO Nastania Mullin did not respond to Global News’s interview requests, questions about the findings of the investigation or complaints made by several members and former staff.

It comes on the heels of a tumultuous annual general assembly on Oct. 19 where some members were frustrated by a lack of agenda and a refusal to hold nominations to replace six board members who quit in the past year, leaving only two in place.

“(Mullin) said there will be no vote or no nominations, no vote, period, and everyone was in an uproar,” says member Judy Clark, who attended the meeting. “That’s not how AGMs work and according to our bylaws, that’s not allowed… then he was trying to say that they have these new bylaws… and these changes were basically giving him the power to do whatever he wanted and that the board didn’t control him, he controlled the board.”

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

It spurred several members of the Inuit association, including Clark, to ask Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada (CIRNAC), the Manitoba Companies Office and Premier Wab Kinew to intervene.

Global News has a copy of the letter dated Oct. 23 outlining concerns that the Inuit association is operating in violation of its own bylaws, without quorum of a board, and without documenting operations.

Story continues below advertisement

Mullin and the two remaining board members didn’t respond to interview requests or questions from Global News.

Manitoba Inuit Association

Nastania Mullin was appointed CEO of the Manitoba Inuit Association in 2022

Kinew’s office wouldn’t comment about the concerns or calls to step in. Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada replied to the letter saying the matter has been passed on to Indigenous Services Canada (ISC).

In an email to Global News, ISC confirms they’ve received the letter but says “as an independent organization, ISC has no role in the governance of the (Manitoba Inuit Association). Complaints and questions related to their internal operations would need to be directed to (them).”

Financial statements on Manitoba Inuit Association’s website show $224,000 in provincial funding for the 2022-23 fiscal year and $1.3 million in federal funds that year. Charities like United Way and the Winnipeg Foundation are also listed as supporters.

Story continues below advertisement

Manitoba Inuit Association has stopped posting audited financial statements on its website, instead posting a list of funders. Manitoba Inuit Association

In its 2023-24 report, the organization stopped including financial statements, listing instead, only a list of funders which includes Crown Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, Indigenous Services Canada, the federal department of justice, Canadian Heritage, Canada Arts Council and the Manitoba government.



Manitoba Inuit Association provides support and cultural services to the “thousands of Inuit who come to Manitoba every year for training, health care, advanced education, or to seek further opportunities” according to its website which says “hundreds of Inuit have made Manitoba their permanent home, and every year, the number of Inuit moving south increases.”

Manitoba Inuit Association also started a charity in 2023 called Ikayuqtiit, which received $1.3 million in federal funding that year.

Indigenous Services Canada says the association doesn’t have to publicly disclose its audited financial statements but needs to submit financial reports to the Government of Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

A spokesperson for ISC says there have been no complaints or allegations about the organization related to its use of public funds.