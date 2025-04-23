Bryan Adams announces ‘biggest tour in years’ with 40-date run in North America

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian rocker Bryan Adams is set to embark on his “biggest tour in years” with a 40-date arena run in North America as part of his Roll With the Punches tour.

The tour, announced Wednesday, is named after his 17th studio album, which will be released in “late summer” on Adams’ own label, Bad Records.

The tour begins on Sept. 11 in Kamloops, B.C., with stops in nearly every province except Prince Edward Island, before heading south of the border to the U.S.

The tour wraps up on Nov. 26 in Minneapolis.

“I’m so thrilled to be announcing the North American leg of the Roll With The Punches Tour. We’ll be playing all the classics, some deep cuts, and sharing some brand-new tracks from the forthcoming album,” Adams said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

He will be joined by fellow Canadians The Sheepdogs in Canada, except for the Calgary and Kelowna dates, where Canadian pop-rock singer Amanda Marshall will take the stage.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Opening guests for his American dates will include ’80s rocker Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.

The 2025 Roll With The Punches tour launched in New Zealand and Australia earlier this year, and is headed to the U.K. and Ireland this May for 12 shows, followed by 35 dates across Europe.

Adams was born in Kingston, Ont., and raised in Ottawa and Vancouver. He rose to fame in the ’80s with albums like Cuts Like a Knife and Reckless, which included the hit track Summer of ’69. During his career, Adams has been known for his humanitarian work, animal rights activism and photography.

Pre-sale for tickets begins April 29, with additional pre-sales running throughout the week.

General sale begins May 2 at 10 a.m. local time.

View image in full screen Provided/Bryan Adams