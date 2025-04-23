Pedestrian killed, another injured in Manitoba hit and run, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian is dead after a hit and run in Berens River, Man., last week, RCMP say.

Officers were called to the main road in the community Thursday night, where they found a woman, 24, dead at the scene, and a 23-year-old man with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

Police said the two were walking on the north side of the road when they were hit by a pickup truck that fled the scene.

Mounties later identified the driver as a 42-year-old Berens River man, who is in custody facing charges of operating a motor vehicle while prohibited and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

The investigation continues with the help of a forensic collision reconstructionist, police said.